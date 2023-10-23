Home » Foreign » Danish deputy Prime Minister resigns to leave politics
Foreign

October 23, 2023

Danish deputy Prime Minister resigns to leave politics

A 43-year-old businessman, Olawale Hamzat, was on Monday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N6.7m from a thrift and credit society. The defendant, whose address was given as Oke-eri, Oworoshoki, Lagos State, is charged with two counts of conspiracy and theft. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bassey Sunday, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in December 2022 at Oluwafere Street, Bariga, Lagos. Sunday said on Sept. 9, a letter of petition was filed at the area ‘H’ commander by Oluwadunmininu Group of Co-operatives Thrift and Credit Union Ltd against the executive members of the association. He said that the association submitted the petition against the defendant who is the chairman of the said co-operative, an affiliate of Oyosowapo co-operative Ltd for the abuse of power, breach of trust and embezzlement to the tune of N6. 7 million. After the annual auditing of 2022, the police said, it was discovered that N6. 7 million was missing from the society’s account. The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Magistrate O.A. Daodu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two reliable sureties in like sum. Daodu said that the sureties must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until Nov.6 for hearing.

Danish defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen addresses journalists at the Ministry of Defence in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 8, 2023, regarding arms purchases from Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit. (Photo by Emil Nicolai Helms / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by EMIL NICOLAI HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Danish Deputy Prime Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Monday he was retiring from politics, just months after he returned from a six-month leave due to stress and overwork.

His resignation will also mean he steps down as leader of the liberal Venstre party, which is part of Denmark’s ruling coalition party.

“The short version: I am quitting Danish politics completely and permanently today,” Ellemann-Jensen, who is also economy minister, told a press conference.

Venstre has seen opinion poll numbers drop since it entered a coalition government led by Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen.

Ellemann-Jensen said that his personality overshadowed the party’s results in government, and had become a hindrance for the party’s ability to “move forward.”

“Therefore, I am taking the consequences now and stepping down as chairman,” he said.

At the beginning of August, Ellemann-Jense — who has been a member of parliament since 2011 — returned from a six-month leave which he had taken “to unplug” on the advice of his doctor, citing stress and overwork.

Party colleague and defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen will take over his responsibilities in government.

Venstre vice chairman Stephanie Lose will take over organisational duties for the party, until the election of a new party leader at the party annual conference in November.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.