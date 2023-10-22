Danger averted as gas tanker falls in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, on Sunday, averted disaster when a 20 tons gas tanker with registration number LAR-463-YD, fell at the middle of the road along Ijora-Causeway, area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the tanker driver lost balance and fell as a result of bad road net work which fully covered with water on the road.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “No loss of life. However, safety measures has been put in place by Cobra team alongside Lagos State fire service in order to prevent any ignite.”

Meanwhile, as of press time, 3.pm, recovery operation was still ongoing.