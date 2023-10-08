Dafinone mourns, consoles Sam Omoko’s family over his demise

The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has said that he is saddened and in deep shock over the demise of Mr Sam Omoko who passed on Saturday evening.

Late Omoko passed on at 58 years of age at the Turkish hospital in Abuja, after battling with his health for about six weeks. Until his death, he was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State, an Administrative Director of the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO), and a Senior Legislative Aide at Senator Ede Dafinone’s office at Abuja.

Senator Dafinone in a condolence message to the family of Omoko of Okwagbe, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, said that Sam Omoko’s death was a shocking and sad one, charging the family to be comforted by the fact that their son and father in his short stay, was a great man.

According to him, “The death of Mr Sam Omoko came to everyone in the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO) as a rude shock and has since yesterday thrown the entire Ede Dafinone’s political family into pain and mourning.

“The pain of his loss cannot be conveyed by our words, in our grief, we condole with his immediate family, Omoko’s family of Okwagbe, Delta APC, leaders, and members of the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organisation (EDCO) where he played a very pivotal role, over this irreparable loss”.

“I had the privilege of witnessing Sam Omoko’s remarkable qualities firsthand. His professionalism, efficiency, and genuine care for the well-being of others were truly admirable”.

“During his time with us, he became an integral part of our team, and his absence will create a void that cannot be easily filled. We will forever cherish the memories of Sam Omoko’s contributions, his infectious laughter, and his unwavering dedication to his work”.

“If we had our way, we would have stopped Sam from leaving at this time, but who are we to question God? Our solace at this critical time of grief is the good memories Sam left us with. He was one man who was very thorough in his job; a team player whose indelible mark will forever live with us”.

“We pray that God comforts the Omoko family, heals the wound created by his death, grants them the fortitude to bear this great loss, and that the soul of our friend should have eternal rest”. Dafinone said.