Dafinone hails Orodje of Okpe as NAUB’s new Chancellor 

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has congratulated the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Majesty, Orhue I, Maj- Gen Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), on his installation as the Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) and his conferment of a Doctorate of Laws (LL.D) honoris causa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Chief Dafinone who is a traditional chief in Okpe kingdom, praised the Orodje for his exemplary leadership and service to the nation. He described him as a visionary and progressive monarch who has brought peace and development to the Okpe Kingdom and beyond.

He also lauded the NAUB for recognizing the Orodje’s contributions to the Nigerian Army and national building. He said Orodje’s appointment as the Chancellor of the NAUB was a testament to his integrity, professionalism and patriotism during his service in the Nigerian Army.

He expressed confidence that the Orodje would use his wealth of experience and wisdom to guide the NAUB in its academic and research pursuits.

“On behalf of the great people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I want to congratulate Your Royal Majesty, Umogu, on your successful inauguration as the pioneer Chancellor of this very strategic university and the conferment of a Doctorate of Laws (LL.D) honoris causa.

“This didn’t come as a surprise considering your meritorious service to the nation during your period of service in the Nigerian Army rising to an enviable rank of a Major General.

“You have excelled in all that has been entrusted to you in the past, therefore, we are confident that you will bring your experience over the years as a solider and a king in turning this unique university into a global institute.

Chief Dafinone also felicitated with the NAUB on its second convocation ceremony, which was held on Friday. And commended the management, staff and students of the university for their achievements and dedication.”

The Delta Lawmaker further appealed to the federal government to support the NAUB in its quest to become a world-class institution of learning and innovation, noting that NAUB is a strategic asset for Nigeria’s security architecture development.

He also called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the NAUB in advancing its vision and mission, adding that NAUB is a unique institution that could provide solutions to some of the challenges facing Nigeria and Africa.