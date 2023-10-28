Dafinone hails newly elected UPU Youth Wing exco

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief Ede Dafinone, has congratulated the newly elected executives of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Youth Wing led by Comrade Ughere Blessed.

In a statement issued by his media office on Sunday, the Senator described the election as a demonstration of the democratic spirit and unity amongst the Urhobo youths.

He said: “I congratulate Comrade Ughere Blessed and his team for their well-deserved victory at the just concluded Ighele Election. They have shown that they are capable and committed to advancing the interests and aspirations of the Urhobo nation. I also commend the outgoing executives for their leadership and service to the UPU Youth Wing.”

The Senator urged the new executives to work harmoniously with the UPU National Executive Council, the Urhobo traditional rulers, elders, and stakeholders to promote peace, development, and progress in Urhoboland.

He assured them of his support and collaboration in pursuing the welfare and empowerment of the Urhobo youths.

He said: “As a proud son of Urhobo, I will continue to support and partner with the UPU National leadership and the Youth Wing in championing the cause of our people.

“I urge you to be focused, diligent, and accountable in your duties. You have a great responsibility to uphold the legacy and values of our forefathers and to inspire the next generation of Urhobo leaders.”

The Senator also congratulated other members of the UPU Youth Wing elected officers; Comrade Okoloko Paul, Deputy President; Egheneji Oghenegweke, General Secretary; Aboyi Lawson, Publicity Secretary; Agbubi Ejovwoke Emmanuel, Chief Whip; and 17 others.

He said: “I congratulate you all for your peaceful conduct during the election. You have been chosen by your peers to serve in various capacities in the UPU Youth Wing. I urge you to work as a team and to support your President in delivering on his mandate. You have a lot to offer to the Urhobo youths and Nigeria at large.”

The Senator prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the new executives as they assumed offic