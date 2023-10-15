Dafinone expresses sadness over the demise of Mrs Iriri

Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents the Delta Central Senatorial District, has conveyed his deep sadness regarding the passing of Mrs. Viola Iriri, who passed on in the early hours of today, Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

Dafinone described the loss of Mrs. Iriri, the Director of Welfare in the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization (EDCO), as an immense blow to both her family and the party.

“It is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of Mrs. Viola Iriri’s passing, the Director of Welfare in the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization (EDCO),” he expressed.

According to the Senator, Mrs. Iriri made numerous positive contributions throughout her lifetime, particularly in the field of education. She was the founder of Viola Junior and High School in Adeje, Okpe LGA.

“As the Director of Welfare in our Campaign Organization, she dedicated herself entirely to the project and carried out her responsibilities with great meticulousness. Undoubtedly, death is a merciless reaper!”

“This loss weighs heavily upon us; this is one death, too many, the entire leadership and members of the Ede Dafinone Campaign Organization (EDCO) are overwhelmed with grief, still trying to recover from the shock of Omoko’s demise.”

“While we mourn her departure, we find solace in the knowledge that she led a life dedicated to serving humanity and made substantial contributions to the growth and development of her community.

“We pray that God comfort the Iriri family at a moment like this and grants us the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“Let us not mourn like people without hope; our sister may have joined the Lord, and one thing is certain: on the day of resurrection, we shall reunite and part no more.

“May God grant our beloved sister’s soul eternal rest.” The senator said.