Cut cost of governance: Ashimolowo tasks executive, NASS

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Convener, Christ Compassion to the Rural World, CCRW, and General Overseer of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has asked the National Assembly to cut cost of governance.

Ashimolowo, who spoke against the backdrop of plans by NASS to purchase expensive SUVs for lawmakers, also said the Christ Compassion to the Rural World outreach, CCRW, was birthed to win more souls for Christ in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The outreach involved provision of free healthcare, including surgery procedures, and food stuffs, among others.

“Leadership of Nigeria should learn to cut cost. The challenge this administration has inherited is the fact that the system is damaged,” he said.

While giving details of the upcoming crusade and mission outreach on November 6 and 11, 2023, organised by CCRW, Ashimolowo reiterated his commitment to meet the needs of the people by spending over N700 million on foodstuffs and drugs on thousands of people in the city of Ikorodu in Lagos.

He said: “Our mission is to lead over one million souls to Christ by ministering to the spirit, soul and body of the masses, bringing free health care through the provision of medicines, medical services and immediate surgical procedures.”

He explained that the mission to reach out to the needy was birthed 10 years ago when he was led by God not only to preach the gospel to the people but to also meet their needs by giving out foodstuffs, among others.

“The vision entails bringing out all the churches together and over 200 churches in Ikorodu/Igbogbo area are involved in the mission.

“We want to carry out surgeries, and we have got doctors and pharmacists that will be working with us. We will be operating on 300 people and we are using Ikorodu General Hospital premises for the medical activities. The medical alone is costing us about N200million.”