Customs intercepts 20 containers at PTML

…As Customs boss laments harmful imports

By Eguono Odjegba

The Ag Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on Friday said the Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited, PTML, Customs Area Command intercepted a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate, describing the seizure as unprecedented since the inception of the command.

According to the CGC, the impounded tomato raw material which was processed through three separate Single Good Declarations, SGDs, forms, produced one suspect, one Mr. Okonkwo Oliver Izunna who he said is being detained in connection with the industrial large-scale offensive import.

He said, “Today, we stand before you to announce a remarkable seizure at the Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited, PTML, a seizure that marks a historic milestone in the history of the command. We have successfully intercepted and detained a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate, an unprecedented event since the inception of this command.”

“Before I delve into the details, let me emphasize that operations of this nature align perfectly with the goals I have set for the Nigeria Customs Service under my leadership. Our primary objectives are to curb smuggling, safeguard national revenue, ensure the security of our nation, and promote legitimate trade and businesses.”

Giving a breakdown of the operation and seizures, Adeniyi said: “On the 8th of August, 2023, during a routine examination, our vigilant officers at PTML uncovered a cache of expired tomato concentrate, deemed unsafe for human consumption. The audacity of the smugglers to attempt to introduce this hazardous product into the Nigerian market is both shocking and disheartening.

“These expired tomato concentrates were concealed within 20 containers, each falsely declared as containing almond shells, all under the auspices of a company identified as Nikecristy Investment Limited.

“In each container, 80 drums were meticulously arranged, amounting to a total of 1,600 drums. The duty paid value of this illegal cargo is a staggering sum of one hundred and sixteen million, two hundred and eleven thousand, seven hundred and twenty-five naira, and seventy-three kobo, N116,211,725.73.”

He listed the container numbers as follows: ACLU 2790243, GCNU 1275582, GCNU 1303278, GCNU 1336137, GCNU 1361905, GCNU 1316824, GCNU 1323314, GCNU 1324727, GCNU 1326210, SEGU 3388813, ACLU 2800629, GCLU 13218553, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1302570, GCNU 1308140, SEGU 3333426, and SEGU 3338351.

He added that “As of now, all these containers remain in our custody, officially recorded as seizures. We have apprehended one suspect, Mr. Okonkwo Oliver Izunna, who is currently under administrative bail but remains under investigation. This seizure, which was processed through three separate single good declarations, SGDs forms, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maximally suppress smuggling and our determination to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens by intercepting dangerous imports such as these.”

The customs helmsman who decried the continued importation and trading in dangerous food items warned those concerned to desist and engage in legitimate trade.

“The actions taken by those involved in this unlawful activity contravene the provisions of sections 228(1) and (2), 55 (c and d), and 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Additionally, it directly violates Schedule 4, item 14 of the Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026.

“I would like to take this opportunity to send a stern warning to importers and their agents, urging them to steer clear of unlawful practices such as false declarations aimed at evading duties or smuggling prohibited goods into our country.

“The audacious attempt to introduce such a large quantity of expired food products into the Nigerian market is heartless and inexcusable. I want to assure you that our officers and personnel will always remain vigilant, diligently scrutinizing all import and export consignments passing through our seaports, airports, border stations, dry ports, and terminals nationwide.”

He said that the NCS will continue to support and encourage compliant trade through friendly harmonized systems.

“It is essential to reiterate that compliant automobile importers and their agents can now expect streamlined clearance processes, with consignments being cleared within three hours when importations adhere to our regulations, involve honest declarations, and prompt payment of customs duties.

“I implore all importers and their agents to act patriotically by making honest declarations. Remember that compliance brings numerous benefits, including building a reputation for integrity, saving time and money by avoiding demand notices and penalties, and staying out of legal troubles that could lead to imprisonment, loss of licenses, and blacklisting.”