Customer satisfaction key for business success – Entrepreneur, Rufai Sodiq

CEO of SmartEazie Homes, Rufai Sodiq said the real estate firm is helping investors maximize the economic gains in the sector.

Sodiq in a statement said the real estate in Nigeria has the great potential to sustain the economy continuously over a long period.

He said SmartEazie Homes has positioned itself to help customers maximize the lucrative business venture for investment.

SmartEazie Homes And Property Ltd is a real estate company based in Lagos. Sodiq said the mantra of the company is to continue striving to make the industry a better place.

With years of experience and a travel history that has provided him with the opportunity to access real estate in at least five other countries, the realtor said “Obstacles arise in business but you have to keep going”.

Sodiq said he has been business savvy since his childhood and started as a travel agent ten years ago before delving into tech as a cryptocurrency trader.

He explained that his father was the major inspiration to pursue a career in real estate management. Sodiq said he was determined to get into the business and help people secure properties without much stress.

“The focus of his brand SmartEazie Homes And Property Ltd is to always offer services to help clients buy and sell their homes comfortably without stress, usually preceded by adequate research. To create an avenue where buyers can trust the company with their money, it’s easy to see that premium value is placed on customer satisfaction and it’s only a matter of time before they take over the scene,” Sodiq said.

Sodiq, a Mass Communication graduate from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and student of the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN), said he was one of the pioneer staff of KingsWorld Estate Limited as an office assistant who was inspired to put in efforts in the building who he is today.

He said a significant part of his work ethic is working with the best developers who are ready to be open on their materials efficiency and who allow his brand to coordinate the lands they built on to confirm the genuineness of the land before we help them market their homes.

Sodiq noted that SmartEazie Homes ensures due diligence for transparency and accountability in business.

“SmartEazie Homes is positioned to offer premium services, and quality customer relations and also build a notable brand to profer solutions to housing problems of their customers and clients. Even in the face of challenges, the resolve to never disappoint keeps the brand going,” Sodiq said.