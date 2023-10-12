Custody of children not granted to Prophet Obayah, estranged wife’s family clarifies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

The family of Prophetess Lilian Chibuzor Abua, the estranged wife of Prophet Ayodeji Obayan, has clarified that the custody of their daughter’s children has been given to Obayan

They insisted that Igbo culture forbids anybody who did not pay the dowry or bride price of their daughter to have custody of the children during the pendency of the relationship.

Reports early had it that a customary Court in Akure, the Ondo state capital, granted the custody of four children of Lilian to her ex husband Prophet Ayodeji Obayan.

Lilian was dragged to court by Obayan for changing the names of the four children to that of her lover’s and asked the court to dissolve the 23 year old marriage.

But the Abua family through their spokesperson, Emmanuel Azubuike told newsmen that” there was never a time that the magistrate custody of any of the four children of Chibuzor Lilian to Prophet Obayan.

Azubuike said Magistrate Stephen Rotiba insisted that the earlier order of the court ceding the children to Lilian Chibuzor stands and there was no contrary order to that effect.

He explained that Chibuzor Lilian who hails from Abia state never had a bride price or dowry paid by Obayan who hails from Ondo state saying there was no legal binding on them as a couple despite cohabiting for over 23 years.

According to him”In the Igbo culture, if a woman gets pregnant out of wedlock and gives birth without the dowry being collected by her family, the child bears the woman’s maiden name.

” There is no way the father of the child can lay claim to the child/children if he has not paid their mother’s dowry.

“Let it be known that the children from this union are not kids, they age, 23yrs, 21yrs 18yrs and 16yrs they are grown and can make decisions for themselves.

” They saw the maltreatment being meant on their mother by a man who was supposed to be their father. Now they are happier without him and have chosen a path of happiness without Ayodeji.”

Azubuike said the family agreed with the lawyer to the family that the court does not have the vires and the requisite jurisdiction to determine the same save for the last child of the ‘marriage’ which is still 16 years old.

According to him, the court ruled that the petitioner failed to establish the existence of a valid customary marriage and that the fact that the petitioner was not been able to approve the existence of any customary marriage does not in any way stop the court from making a pronouncement on the union between a woman and the man.

Azubuike said in dissolving the union the judge said since the evidence shows that though both have once lived and had four children together, he has no hesitation to dissolve the union based on the fact that the the woman is now legally married to Prince Abua-Obi.