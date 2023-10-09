Culture on display as Enugu monarch celebrates Iwa Ji Festival

There was rich cultural display at Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Saturday, as the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Igwe Ikechukwu Asadu, celebrated his maiden Iwa Ji Festival.

Subjects, friends and well-wishers who gathered at the festival observed that it was unique because of the special cultural artifacts which included yam barns, masquerades and local hunters which adorned the event.

While performing the Iwa Ji, the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Asadu, prayed for his subjects, asking God to shower his blessings on the land.

Leading the pack of those who poured encomiums on the traditional ruler, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof Felix Onah, said that God used the Igwe to bring development to the people of Edem-Ani community.

Prof. Onah, said that the traditional ruler was the first in Enugu State to construct tarred road for the people of his community, adding that he equally built food bank where his subjects receive free meals on a daily basis.

Also, the Onyishi Oha of Edem-Ani community, Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, described the traditional ruler as a tool in the hands of God to develop the community.

He also said that the 20-bed specialist hospital which he built for the community continues to carter for the health needs of the people.

In his remarks, a traditional ruler, High Chief Ifediba (Ugo ebe n’aja ) of Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State described the traditional ruler as humane personality who concentrates his efforts in human empowerment and community development.

He further said that the massive show of support by his subjects suggests that the community is at peace.

Also in his reaction, the chairman, Eze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, Enugu State chapter, Chief Dr. Pat Eneh, said that he was awed when the traditional ruler led them to his yam barn. He said that he has sent a message to other traditional rulers to plants yam which would be used for their new yam festivals.

He said that the unanimous support which the traditional ruler enjoys from his subjects is a reflection of his large heartedness and milk of human kindness which have rubbed off on human and infrastructure development in his community.

He also said that the monarch has come to unify both Christianity and cultural heritage of his people.

Reverend Friday Nnamani, of the Emmanuel Church Anglican Communion, Edem Ani, said that the kind of Igwe Asadu, only comes once in an era.

He equally said that his interaction with his subjects revealed that no traditional ruler in the history of the community has equalled his developmental strides in just one year in the throne.