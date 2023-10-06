CSU: Stop chasing shadows, start preparing for 2027, ex-APC spokesman counsels Atiku

Omeiza Ajayi

Former National Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to stop chasing shadows with regards to the academic records of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University CSU.

Asking Atiku not to take the nation back to the desert, Nabena said Nigerians had since moved on with the leadership of President Tinubu, and urged the former vice president to start preparing for the next election.

Nabena said all the noise about Chicago State University certificate is a pre-election matter that has long been forgotten.

Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP had accused President Tinubu of forgery at a press conference on Thursday, October 5.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja, Nabena asked Atiku Abubakar “to rather start preparations for another contest in 2027 as usual rather than dragging the nation backward.”

Nabena said contrary to media propaganda by Atiku and opposition parties; “The registrar of Chicago State University CSU Caleb Westberg never said President Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Nigeria.”

He urged the public to be careful of manipulative reports churned out by the opposition parties to cause confusion and seek public sympathy.

According to the APC chieftain, Nigeria is a sovereign state and until the highest court of the land says otherwise, President Tinubu is still legitimately elected and will continue to pilot affairs of the country.

The Bayelsa born APC chieftain called on party members, supporters of the President and all Nigerians to disregard all attempts by the opposition parties to create unnecessary tension and make the country ungovernable.

He said; “Let me use this medium to tell the former Vice President to start preparing for another election in 2027 as usual. Heating up the polity over pre-election matters will not make him President of Nigeria.

“Atiku Abubakar should know by now that Nigerians have moved on. The country is now enjoying good governance because this administration is responsive and responsible.

“See what is happening across Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Nigerians will no longer wait for months to get their international passports when they apply. Over 204,000 backlog has been cleared within three weeks. Think about the welfare packages for the elderly by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, the bold step to remove the fuel subsidy that has held the country hostage for a long time, government intervention in all sectors like Aviation, Health, Transport, Economy, Agriculture and security among others. This Renewed Hope Agenda is already working and Nigerians won’t allow anyone, including Atiku or Peter Obi to drag the nation back to the desert,” Nabena said.