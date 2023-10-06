CSU saga: Why Tinubu’s certificate indicates female – President’s Lawyer Afolabi

Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi, has justified why the president’s Chicago State University CSU certificate indicates female (F).

The lawyer said Tinubu’s certificate indicated as a result of a mix-up on the part of the University.

Afolabi stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had filed a case at the District Court, Northern Illinois in the United States which ordered the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records to him.

But, when asked why Tinubu’s certificate indicates “F”, Afolabi said, “The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match information of President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

“When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

Reacting to discrepancies on the signatures on the certificate, Afolabi said that certificates were not issued at the time of graduation, until one applied for them.

According to Afolabi, the person who issued the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC might not have been in the university in 1979.