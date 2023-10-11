CSU: Calm down, stop insulting Nigerians, Igbo group tells Obi, expresses support for Tinubu 

Peter Obi

Omeiza Ajayi

Igbo sociopolitical group, the Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative/Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju-Shettima has asked the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi stop insulting Nigerians by challenging President Bola Tinubu to come clean on his identity.

Global President of the group and a commissioner with the Federal Character Commission FCC, Ambassador Ginika F. Tor, at a news conference Wednesday in Abuja said what the president owes Nigerians is to take them to their destinations.

She said; “I had already put up my speech and suddenly I realized that my own brother who I respect so much, Peter Obi, who is also the Presidential Candidate of Labour party, came up on television to say that our president, a man who is the Number One man in this country should come out and explain his state. So, by now, a man who served eight years as a governor, you don’t know his state? He should tell us his background educationally? Is that right?

“It is an insult to Nigeria as a nation for you to call out our president who was massively supported, elected, confirmed and validated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to come and stand before who? To say he is from this state, from this country, from this region, from this locality? Does he owe us that? What the President owes us now is to take us to our destination of choice.

“So, I am disappointed in a man who I respected so much, my brother, who stood in front to run for Igbos. It may not be his turn now, but it could come in future. But whatever he does now is going to play out in the future. So let us be cautious and let all Igbos not be misled by this press interview that our own brother granted.

“We are telling our brother, Obi, calm down, if God wanted you to be there, He would have made you the President. He did not. There is a lot of distraction on this President. Are you not bothered with the issues around the world?”, She queried.

She said while President Tinubu had immediately averted his mind to developmental issues, it became obvious that opposition elements were deliberately trying to distract him.

She said; “The PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar who appears to still be suffering from a severe post-election loss trauma and a near-presidency syndrome following his defeat at the polls on his fifth presidential contest, has suddenly realized that his dream of being President of this country which seemed so close in 2003 was again a mirage in 2023.

“His post-election trauma ballooned following the unsuccessful prosecution of his brief by his legal team at the PEPT, where they filed a petition lacking in substance and direction. Like someone who woke up from a terrible nightmare, Atiku commissioned a fishing expedition to Chicago State University on a wild goose chase for President Bola Tinubu’s certificate. They started by saying President Bola Tinubu did not attend CSU and when CSU confirmed repeatedly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was their student and graduated with honours in 1979, they changed lane and started accusing President Bola Tinubu of submitting a fake certificate to INEC in 2022.

“Atiku Abubakar’s inordinate quest to malign the integrity of Mr. President also amounts to destroying or tarnishing the image of Nigeria before the international community all in a bid to perpetuate a lie and make people believe that President Bola Tinubu submitted forged certificate to INEC.

“In the past four months, the Tinubu administration is systematically laying the ground work for a very prosperous Nigeria where the fruits of prosperity will percolate through the grassroot to the common man. The process may be thorny and harsh, but the destination will bring lasting relief and sustainable prosperity for all.

“We equally want to appeal to the President to continue to be meticulous in transforming the national trajectory of Nigeria both in terms of economy, security and political inclusion. On this note we call on Mr. President to equally find a way to include many competent progressives who share his development ideology and also worked tirelessly to help enthrone this government. Giving these categories of people the opportunity to serve in different capacities will be the surest way of quickly attaining the targets contained in his Renewed Hope vision since they are co-owners of the Renewed Hope Agenda”, she added.