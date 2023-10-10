C’River : Old Students offer scholarships, donate sporting equipment to alma-mata

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Old students of Federal Science College (FEDSCO) Ogoja in Cross River State have awarded scholarships to three best students while donating sports equipments worth millions of naira.

The old students donated a Table Tennis set, Chessboard, Scrabble, and renovated the indoor games hall as well as offered to pay full registration fees (including WAEC, NECO and JAMB) to the three best Senior Secondary, SS 2 students of FEDSCO, Ogoja.



This, according to Comrade Micah Ogbeche, National Coordinator, FEDCSO Alumni Class of 2005, was to give back to the institution that has impacted so much on their lives.



His words :” Coming back here after 18 years to celebrate with you gives me joy unspeakable.

“I want to let you know that this 2005 set, as a body has decided that the best 3 students in SS2 right now, we are going to take care of their WAEC, NECO and JAMB registration fees,” Ogbeche said.

He added that the 2005 set will continue to celebrate with the students of Federal Science College, Ogoja in whatever way they can.



Engr. Ugbuchi, Senior Prefect of the class of 2005, said the sporting equipment, special lectures are a way of showing appreciation to their alma mata.



“We came here and we saw that the sports facilities are so many, so we decided to do a little renovation.

“We also provided table tennis board, chessboard and scrabble for some of the indoor games that the students can come around and play, interact and relax. It is a way of giving back to the college which has impacted so much on our lives”, he added.



On his part, Mr Sylvanus Onah, Vice Principal (Academics), who represented Dr Ukpuho Bassey, Director/Principal of FEDSCO Ogoja, said he was happy that the 2005 set remembered where they started.

“I am so excited at the coming of the 2005 old students of the college, the words of advice, gifts presented to the college, and everything – all I can say is, thank you.



“It is always good to remember your roots because one good term deserves another. For other ex-students out there, I call on them to see what the 2005 set has done and take responsibility. They should come around, the students need them to be of encouragement, both in cash and otherwise,” he said.

Thanking the students, Mrs Ann Agba, Vice Principal (Student’s Affairs) said, “I want to say a big thank you to the old students, 2005 set,” adding, “You may not know the impact you have created here but time will tell.”



On behalf of the students, Chukwuemeka Daniel and Ogechi, Senior Prefects (Boys and Girls) said the gesture by the 2005 set serves as encouragement to them and will guide them throughout their studies and beyond.



The FEDSCO 2005 set also visited the orphanage, Divine Province Home in Ogoja and donated clothes and money to support the children.