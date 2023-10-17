Crisis hits Senate, Chief Whip storms out of session

…as Akpabio convenes a closed session to address colleagues

… Senators head to Uyo for retreat

John Alechenu, Abuja

The crisis of confidence among Senators came to a head, on Tuesday, as the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, stormed out during plenary to protest the refusal of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to address alleged procedural errors.

In order to prevent the situation from degenerating further, Akpabio requested that his colleagues meet behind closed doors for further discussion.

Trouble started minutes after the commencement of the day’s session when the Chief Whip , Senator Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South ) , raised a point of order to draw the Senate President’s attention to alleged presedurial errors committed by him which were yet to be corrected.

Specifically, Ndume , referenced a motion on the need for re – opening of Nigeria – Niger Border which was moved by Senator Summaila Kawu ( NNPP Kano South ), which Akpabio allowed to be debated without first having the official title of the motion read as was the normal procedure.

Ndume, relying on Order order 51 of the Senate Standing Rules, requested that the Senate President should allow for the correction of any error made or observed during plenary .

He said, “This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guided by laws , rules and procedures . If in the course of proceedings at any session, errors are observed , they must be corrected before forging ahead with such proceedings…”

He had hardly completed expressing his thoughts when Akpabio interrupted by noting that, since he had ruled on issues raised , it can not be revisited. He subsequently ruled Ndume out of order.

Undaunted, another Senator, Sunday Karimi ( APC Kogi West ) , rose in defence of Ndume’s point of order by raising another point of order; but was equally ruled out of order by the Senate President.

In an attempt to douse the tension, which was reaching feverish pitch at this point , the Deputy President of the Senate , Jibrin Barau quickly raised order 16 , which requires a substantive motion to be moved by any Senator seeking to correct or review an earlier decision taken.

Akpabio sustained this order. This infuriated Ndume, who equally raised another point of order, specifically order 54 to seek for correction of the perceived error.

Again, Akpabio ruled him out of order without allowing him exhaust his line of thought.

At this point, Ndume had had enough, he picked his documents and a few other belongings and stormed out of the Senate Chamber.

His action which was obviously unexpected led the Senate into resolving to go into a closed session.

Incidentally, Ndume was the campaign manager for Akpabio during the race for Senate President in June.

This is happening at a time Senators are preparing to leave for Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for retreat which begins on Wednesday.

Tension has been building up long before the Senate resumed from its long vacation in September.

There were speculations about moves to impeach the Seante President and change the leadership.

This prompted the Senate Presodent’s Media Office to issue a statement dismissing the speculation as a figment of the imagination of the authors.

However, Senator Elijah Abbo, who was recently sacked by the judgement of an Appeal Court, issued a statement on behalf

of the powerful Northern Senators accusing Akpabio’s office of trying to pit them against President Bola Tinubu.

He, in fact, accused the Senate President’s Office of being the brains behind the alleged move against the Senate leadership.

There are momours among Senators that Akpabio has been engaged in a series of gaffes which was allegedly adversely affecting the image of the Upper Chamber.

First, an announcement that money was as sent to their individual accounts for “the holidays,” then his “uncomfortable joke” about letting the poor breath.