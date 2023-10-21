Creative industries’ll revive economy if… – Col Alaita, rtd

… as firm recognizes talented individuals

By Dickson Omobola

The initiator of the Creative Industries Development Bill and the founder of REKONDITE CREATIVE HUB, Col. Felix Alaita (rtd), has said the creative industries has the capacity to leap-frog Nigeria’s economy if properly harnessed.

He noted that Africa has incredible stories to tell, adding that and the world is eager to listen.

Alaita said this at the premier and pioneer graduation ceremony of the REKONDITE CREATIVE HUB in Abuja.

According to him, “the mission of REKONDITE CREATIVE HUB is to empower and elevate talent in the creative industries by providing a nurturing environment for actors, filmmakers, musicians, and creators to develop their skills, collaborate on innovative projects and make a significant impact in the world of entertainment and creativity.”

At the event, the achievements of talented individuals and future leaders in the creative industries were recognized.

It was attended by notable figures, speakers, and special guests, making it a remarkable gathering of creative minds.

Participants received lectures and insights from various esteemed organizations and individuals.

They include the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the World Bank Group/International Finance Corporation (IFC), the program’s Director of the Creative Africa Nexus CANEX, Nollywood actor and film producer Bikiya Douglass from Beeta Arts Production, the former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on strategic communications, and Creative Director of Radah Media Company, Ms. Oge Modie.

Personalities in attendance include Ajuma Ataguba, the Managing Director of Founders Institute and CEO of Learning Gate, and Ujuaku Akukwe, the Founder of Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival. Lavina Ramkissoon (#aimom) advisor to the African Union, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expert, discussed the transformative potential of AI in the creative industries, while Obi Asika, the founder of OMNIVERSE, emphasized the importance of being connected to original thinkers, and embracing constructive criticism for long-term success.

The highlight of the event was the premiere of the pioneering students’ collective creation, the thought-provoking film titled “SANCTITY.”

This film explored intricate themes of social media influence, justice, and governance, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The special guest of honour, Philippe Delanghe, the officer in charge of UNESCO regional office Abuja, emphasized the potential of creative industries in addressing unemployment and contributing to the country’s growth.

Two outstanding students were awarded an all-expense paid trip to Cairo, Egypt, to participate in CANEX at IATF2023, the largest gathering of creatives on the continent providing opportunities to connect with potential investors and partners.

Alaita congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to use their lessons to succeed in the creative industries. He assured that REKONDITE CREATIVE HUB will continue to lead the way in nurturing talent, promoting innovation and creativity, and providing a platform for creative expression in Nigeria in the upcoming academic session.

The firm is a production company in Abuja known for producing music albums and feature-length films in collaboration with top Nigerian actors and comedians.