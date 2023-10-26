Court sacks RCCG Pastor, Ghandi as Soun of Ogbomoso

•Orders fresh selection process

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—AN Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso, yesterday, upturned the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye and ordered a fresh selection process to the stool.

Recall that the Oyo State government announced Pastor Olaoye as the new Soun and made him king on September 8, 2023, after the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Agunbiade III, who died in December 2021, at 95 after a 48-year reign.

Not satisfied with the process, one of the contestants, Kabir Laoye dragged Ghandi Olaoye to court, saying he was not eligible to be the next Soun.

Olaoye, who challenged Ghandi’s appointment, explained that there was a flaw in the process by which he was appointed.

In his judgment, Justice K.A. Adedokun, who over the matter, ruled that the appointment of Oba Laoye was illegal.

He also ordered the judges to start the right process to elect a new Soun.

Earlier, Justice Adedokun dismissed three petitions brought before him by one Adeyemi Laoye.

The petitioners are also challenging the appointment of the new Soun.