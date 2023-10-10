Court remands Edo vigilante member, others over alleged murder

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AN Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, has ordered the remand of the 54-year-old Head of the Tactical Team of Edo State Security Network (ESSN), Mr. Osarenren Johnson also known as Small Baba over alleged murder and other crimes.

Johnson was said to have been arrested alongside others by the police following a bloodbath that recently occurred in Okhunmwun Community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo that led to the death of about eight (8) persons.

He was arrested by the police for allegedly leading other members of his team killed in an ambush at Okhunmwun which the police said was not his area of responsibility and without due authority.

The accused is facing a six-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, armed attack on Okhunmwun Community, promoting armed attack on Community and cultism before the state high court.

The police through a Motion Exparte numbered B/CD/2777m/23 dated September 29, 2023 sought an order from the court to remand the accused (Small Baba) ok in correctional Custodial Centre for an initial period of 14 days pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the case.

It submitted that Section 293 (1) Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State, 2016 provided that “a suspect arrested for an offence which a Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to try shall within a reasonable time of arrest be brought before a High Court for remand”

The police who supported the Motion with an eight paragraph Affidavit and one exhibit prayed the court to grant the application on the interest of justice and circumstances of the case.

The court after listening to the submissions of complaint, however, granted the application adjourned the case to November 8, 2023.