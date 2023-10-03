Correct past mistakes ahead of Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo elections, TAF Africa tells INEC

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS off-circle elections draw closer, an election observer, TAF Africa, weekend, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to learn and correct past mistakes ahead of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship elections.



Speaking with Vanguard, the Founder, of TAF Africa and Convener, of Disability Inclusion, Nigeria, Amb Jake Epelle, said it is important to avoid such mistakes in order to have an inclusive electoral process and conduct free, fair, and acceptable elections.

Epelle said it is imperative that INEC buy back the opportunities they have missed during the 2023 general elections in order to regain the confidence of Nigerians ahead of the off-circle governorship elections.



He said: “I believe that INEC has learnt their lessons hopefully, and will do the needful to make sure that they don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.

“My clarion call to INEC is to do whatever they can as an institution to buy back the opportunities they have missed to instill confidence in the electorates so they don’t continue to suffer the trust deficit.

“I will strongly suggest that they invest in campaigns that would rebuild the confidence of the people.”

He also added that INEC has the capacity to conduct elections and can do a good job if they want to.

“From my little findings, INEC has been going around trying to sort of do an assessment of the forthcoming elections, as we speak the INEC team is in Kogi State”, he said.