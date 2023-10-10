Controversy dogs Keyamo’s int’l airports overhaul

Keyamo

Stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry have expressed divergent views following the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, announcement of a new master plan for five international airports in the country.

While some argued that the minister should engage foreign experts to develop a globally marketable blueprint for the airports, others insisted on engaging domestic contractors for the project.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that Keyamo last week, received reports from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Task force on the relocation of foreign airlines from the old Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, to the new Terminal.

Keyamo, while receiving the report stated that of all the five international airports in Nigeria, the old MMIA is in a state of disrepair and he is committed to ensure the overhaul of the terminal before the end of his administration.

He said: “Having a Master plan will eradicate wastage and encourage concessioners making the airports a hub indeed. The Master plan will take into consideration the existing structures while renovation of the old terminal will not be disrupted.

It’s long overdue – Idu, others

In light of these developments, experts contend that outsourcing the master plan is necessary.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, FCI Interna­tional Limited, Fortune Idu, the airport master plan is long overdue and must be done rightly.

He said: “It must also be made clear that the master plan is not a contract supply project but intellectual documentation of the present and future ambition of the airport which must guide development.

“It should transform our approach to airport development into a design built approach rather than adhoc and spontaneous population of airport land space and clustering.

“I hope this will be the clear intention and FAAN will be given free hand to drive the process as the custodian. Let us not fool ourselves, the capacity and experience to deliver airport master planning is not here yet.

“So an honest outsourcing to organisations like Munich Airport, Germany and guidance from Airport Council International, ACI, for the highest level of professionalism and to create an internationally marketable document for the airports that will enable proper investment planning is key.

“It will be good to get it right this time. Planning is different from project. If the experts are here we will never have stayed this long to develop the type of airports we have today that have taken more fund to sustain than it generate.

“If the planning is right, home grown projects and local content can work. Even the Chinese and Dubai use foreign experts to develop a workable plan.”

Another expert, who prefers to remain anonymous, echoes the sentiment that professional consultants from abroad can help chart a more effective path for airport development and enforcement of master plans. This approach aims to avoid haphazard and inefficient airport infrastructure development.

We lost trust in ourselves – Ubah

In contrast, the Assistant National Secretary, Society of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers of Nigeria, SLAMEN, Shadrach Ubah, faulted the federal government move of sourcing for experts overseas.

He said: “Why going foreign when we have all it takes in the country? Why not fund experts in the country and give them free hand to deliver.

“We have lost trust in ourselves, from government to individual, also from cars we use to toothpick. The federal government even encourages foreign currency, currently dollar seems to be the main currency in Nigeria.

“The truth is, as a country, we will get to the stage when we will be deliberating on building our own and projecting it to stand the taste of time. The problem remains corruption, insincerity, no patriotism.

“That is why we waste time giving federal government this type of recommendation but of course, I understand it is what sells in this era, if u give a Nigerian the money, he will not do it. That is the major problem, as corruption has eaten very deep.

“What is wrong in targeting that type of airport we want around the world, visit there with carefully selected experts from Nigeria, come back and draw our own plan to suit us.

“When you invite the foreigners, it is the same thing they will do. Let us encourage our own.”

Also, the President of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, AOPAN, Alex Nwuba, attributes the sector’s problems to a lack of understanding and failure to address the industry’s fundamentals.

He said: “Inviting the best airport designer and the project will fail, as the fundamentals have not been dealt with.

“Design centers on philosophy, not building or space. What is the philosophy of Nigerian Aviation? What is the five year, 10 year and 20 year plan for the industry?”

“We must set out short, medium, long long-term goals of the industry before we design.