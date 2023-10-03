Consortium secures N19.5trn foreign investment pledge via brokered deal

By Esther Onyegbula

Former President of the All Nigerian-American Congress (ANAC), Temitope Ajayi, said her firm, Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development Inc (SVNED) has secured pledges of foreign investment worth over $19.4 billion

(N19.5 trillion) to Nigeria on the sideline of the recently concluded United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a joint statement from the partnership released after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, three investors, namely CITCO Global Holdings, Global Expansion AXIATel, and Allen Le & Partners International of Vietnam all pledged to invest $5 billion, $3.2 billion, and $11.2 billion respectively in the development of various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The sectors include tourism, aviation, technology, telecommunications, agriculture, entertainment, sports, and energy.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajayi said: “The economic summit in New York also provided an opportunity to amplify the need for additional support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8, which prioritises sustained inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.”

Speaking on behalf of Global Expansion AXIATel, Morgan Martinez, said “Global Expansion AXIATel, in partnership with Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Developments (SV-NED Inc/SV-NED Nig Ltd) and Global Connections for Women Foundation GC4W Org, through our organization and sister organisations, we will be bringing a $3.2 Billion investment to Nigeria while at the same time developing the tourism industry, aviation, industry, technology and telecommunications, agriculture, entertainment, sports, and energy industries.”

Also speaking, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam, Kingsley Onyeocha, said: “Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam in Joint Venture with SV-NED Nigeria Limited proposed to invest up to $11.2 billion in the areas of Eco-Friendly Transportation including Electric Vehicle Assembly Plant and Batteries Plant, 2:1 Solar Megawatt Agric Project, Mining and Affordable Housing Projects.”