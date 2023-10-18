Consider ‘Social Protection Policy’ for vulnerable Nigerians, ActionAid tells FG, States

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Tuesday, appealed to Federal and State Governments to consider Social Protection Policy for vulnerable Nigerians.

According to AAN, the policy will go a long way to drastically reduce poverty across the country and raise the standard of living of indigent Nigerians if properly implemented.

The Deputy Country Director, AAN, Suwaiba Dankabo, while speaking on the 2023 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with the the theme ‘Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All’ pointed out that the political will to fight poverty is highly needed and making it all encompassing.

The event was held with residents of Gofidna Community, under Jiwa Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, FCT, Abuja.

Dankabo said, “As we commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, with the theme: ‘Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All’. This theme strikes at the very heart of our mission to transform the lives of millions trapped in the cycle of poverty, and it resonates profoundly with the realities we face in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria, the struggle against poverty is not one-dimensional. It encompasses a web of interconnected challenges that touch upon livelihoods, access to basic needs, and the absence of social protection for the most vulnerable among us.

“The stark reality is that in Nigeria, millions of our fellow citizens grapple with multidimensional poverty every day.

“We must understand that poverty, in all its dimensions, robs individuals of their inherent dignity and potential. It deprives them of the opportunity to access quality education, healthcare, and meaningful employment. It limits their ability to shape their own destinies and contribute fully to our society.

“As ActionAid Nigeria, is totally committed to the course of eradicating poverty in all its forms.

“Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to empower communities, amplify their voices, and advocate for policies that foster inclusivity and equity.

“However, our collective effort is needed now more than ever. It should no longer be business as usual.

“All stakeholders, CSOs, Corporate organisations, Federal, State, and Local Governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies must take a stand against poverty because it is a shared responsibility of every citizen.

“According to the NBS report, out of over 200 million Nigerians, a staggering 133 million are ensnared in multidimensional poverty.

“The burden of poverty is disproportionately higher in rural areas, where 72 per cent of people face deprivation, compared to 42 per cent in urban areas. 29 per cent of school-aged children are not attending school, with a staggering 94 per cent of these out-of-school children live in poverty.

“Furthermore, over 26 per cent of Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty reside in households with a child between the ages of 6 and 15 who is not attending school.

Therefore, she pointed out that: “These stark realities underscore the urgency and gravity of our collective mission to eradicate poverty.

“In light of this, we call upon the Federal and State Governments to develop a comprehensive healthcare programme that provides accessible healthcare services, particularly for those in rural areas. This includes expanding the reach of healthcare facilities and prioritising essential services.

“Eliminate barriers to education by increasing access to quality education and providing support for vulnerable school-aged children. Establish and fund programmes that encourage school attendance and address the specific needs of these children.

“Develop programmes and policies that combat gender-based discrimination and create pathways for women to thrive in various sectors.

“Empower women economically and socially, as this can significantly impact multidimensional poverty rates.”

She emphasized that the Federal Government should introduce policies that promote job creation, fair wages, and safe, inclusive work environments.

“These policies should encourage decent work opportunities that empower individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty.

“Private sectors must also embrace this. Strategically Invest in vocational training and education programmes that align with the evolving demands of the labour market.

“These programmes should equip individuals with practical skills that make them more competitive in the job market.

“We must address the disparities between rural and urban areas, recognising that poverty rates are higher in rural regions. Implement programmes that focus on rural development, infrastructure, and access to resources.

“Develop child-focused policies and programmes to address child-specific deprivations. Prioritise access to education, healthcare, adequate nutrition, and safe environments for children.”

She also stressed that stakeholders should Implement programmes and services that ensure the survival and development of young children, focusing on birth attendance, and play facilities.

“Recognize the disparities between rural and urban areas and implement strategies that reduce these disparities.

“This includes improving access to quality services, education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities in rural regions.

“Establish a robust system for monitoring multidimensional poverty, enabling data-driven decision-making and policy adjustments.

“Regular surveys, such as the NBS multidimensional poverty index, are essential for tracking progress and addressing new challenges and as we commemorate this day, let us remember that eradicating poverty is not a mere aspiration; it is an imperative, and it requires concerted efforts from all quarters of society”, she added.

Also speaking, the Sarki Dakachin of Dofidna community in Jiwa Ward, Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, FCT, Abubakar Rabiu Tukura, appreciated AAN foundation for their tremendous support always in the communities.

However, Tukura called on stakeholders to come to their aid to and address the menace of poverty and insecurity ravaging their communities.

According to him, “Our community lacks access to basic amenities including electricity supply, roads, public healthcare facility, and secondary school for their children to benefits and contribute to nation building.

“And we also promote social security collaboration among communities in the entire FCT, therefore we appeal to the federal government to fully implement policies that would provide jobs for our youths, which also would enabled them promote social political developments in the country.”