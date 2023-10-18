Conor McGregor cleared of sex assault allegations

Irish professional boxer has been exonerated of allegations of sexually assaulting a woman in June, and will not face criminal charges.

The UFC champion was accused of attacking a woman during an NBA Finals game at the Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida, in the United States.

The woman claimed he forcibly kissed her and made her perform oral sex, an allegation McGregoe has denied.

According to Daily Mail, McGregor’s attorney said, “After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor.

“As anticipated, this decision by the authorities confirms Mr. McGregor’s account of the evening.

“On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

The alleged incident took place as the Denver Nuggets took on Miami Heat on June 9, the same night the 35-year-old punched a mascot to the floor in a stunt that went wrong.

The woman alleged she was leaving the arena when she was told McGregor was waiting for her in the toilet by his security. However, he denied all allegations of any wrongdoing