Connecting buyers and sellers is our passion, says Elisha, Real Media boss

Marketing communication guru, Elisha, has said linking buyers with sellers is more than just business to him, as he has always been passionate about connecting people through efficient communication.

“I have always been passionate about connecting buyers and sellers, and I see this as an extension of that love, by creating a platform where people can easily get their properties in the auto and real estate sectors,” Mr Elisha CEO Real Media said.

“Real Media’s commitment in creating local jobs by offering people to buy and sell properties has really gone extra mile in transforming lives,” he added.

In doing so, he said, he has played a significant role in the remarkable growth of Nigeria’s real estate and auto sales industry, and not that alone also setting up an annual class to teach other how to do well in property sale and organic audience.

“With over 3,000 certified marketing agents, we have built a solid reputation in the real estate and auto sales industry. Despite facing stiff competition, we have managed to establish a loyal customer base by continually innovating and providing effective marketing tecniques.

“As a result, the media has received more than six awards and recognitions for our contributions to the real estate and auto sales industry.”

Elisha continued: “At Real Media, we are passionate about giving back to the community by setting up an annual class that trains a minimum of 1,500 students per year and providing them with economic freedom through empowerment, education, charitable contributions and helping them lead safe and healthy lives.

“Real Media’s achievements stand as a shining example to other companies, proving that with perseverance, hard work, and a focus on giving back, one can truly transform their life and the lives of those around them.”