Congratulate Tinubu on Supreme Court verdict, MURIC urges Atiku

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the main opposition candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, to congratulate the winner, President Bola Tinubu.

According to NAN, in a statement issued on Friday, the Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, implored Atiku to display Islamic brotherhood and political maturity by congratulating the winner.

Akintola said that politics was over as the legal fireworks had come to an end with the final pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

The apex court affirmed the victory of Tinubu in the presidential election of February 25.

Justice Inyang John Okoro, the chairman of the seven-man panel, delivered the judgment in Abuja on Thursday.

Reacting to the ruling, the Islamic scholar said Tinubu and Atiku are both Muslim politicians who should join hands in building the country.

Akintola said, ”But we have a country to build and the time to do it is now.”

“Both of you are Muslims and that is important to MURIC. First and foremost, you were both Muslims before becoming politicians. You must now join hands to heal wounds, to build bridges and to allay fears,” he said.