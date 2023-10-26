Congratulate Tinubu now, Keyamo tells Atiku, Obi

Minister of Aviaiton and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi who were presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party respectively during the February polls, to call and congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday.

Both Atiku and Obi had approcahed the apex court to appeal their loss at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

However, the Supreme Court in its lead judgement that was prepared and read by Justice Inyang Okoro, dismissed the appeals of Atiku and Obi for lacking merit.

Keymo making the call on his X page as a reaction, said it is now time for nation-building.

He wrote: “By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over the social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law. These were Election Petitions pursued with unnecessary venom and hatred by most of those involved. Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.

“We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction. Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous and cerebral. Kudos to them.

“What is now left is nation-building. The other Presidential candidates must now call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulate him as true patriots. We as patriotic citizens must also now close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction. I wish all of us well.”