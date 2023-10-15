Confirm News set to celebrate Fuji music icon, Ks1-Malaika @50 in Lagos

By Ayo Onikoyi

The organizers of the 3rd Edition of the CONVA AWARDS has announced that the event will be in honor of Fuji music star, Alhaji Sulaimon Alao Adekunle Malaika who clocked 50th this year.

Shetade Images, publishers of Confirm News made the information available to journalists as he announced October 25, 2023 as date for this year’s Confirm News Annual Virtual Award, CONVA 2023 scheduled to take place at the prestigious Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island Lagos.

The CEO of Shetade Images, who doubled as the publisher of Confirm News, Mr Adegbola Shehu Tijani disclosed this to this reporter in Lagos.

This year’s event is titled, 3rd Confirm News Virtual Award, Digitization Summit with the Theme: Online News Hub Publication and Monetization: Challenges and Solutions.

This year’s summit will also take out time to celebrate some distinguished members of the society who have impacted the country in no small measure, among them is Senator Anthony Adefuye, former senator representing Lagos East senatorial District and member, Governance Advisory Council, GAC,

Guest Speakers: Otunba Seye Kehinde, publisher of City People Magazine, Mr Akin Adeoya, publisher of M2 Magazine, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary To The Lagos State Governor.

Special Guest Of Honor: His Excellency Malam Dikkor Radda, the Executive Governor of Kastina State.

Royal Father Of The Day: His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Adeilo Adeyiga, The Onirolu of Irolu Remo, Ogun State.

Chief Host: Excellency Mayor Akinpelu, publisher Global Excellence Magazine and others.