Conference of speakers of State Youth Parliament gets new exco

In a significant move towards youth-driven governance, the Conference of speakers of State Youth Parliament held its election on October 3, 2023, marking a historic moment for the Nigerian youth. The event witnessed the election of the new executive committee, heralding a promising era of empowered youth leadership.

The esteemed Rt. Hon. Osawemwenhio Uwagboe, Speaker of the Edo State Youth Parliament, emerged as the Chairman of the Conference.

Joining him in this journey are Rt. Hon. Abdulhamid Ibrahim, Speaker of the Zamfara State Youth Parliament, elected as the Vice Chairman; Rt. Hon. Eze Ekewuba, Speaker of the Imo State Youth Parliament, securing the position of Financial Secretary; and Rt. Hon. Ibikunle Olajide, Speaker of the Kogi State Youth Parliament, who was elected as the Public Relations Officer of the Conference.

In his heartfelt appreciation speech, Chairman Rt. Hon. Osawemwenhio Uwagboe stressed the critical need for youth inclusiveness in governance.

He commended Mr. President , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu GCFR for his dedication to running a youth-inclusive government, emphasizing the vital role young people play in nation-building.

Chairman Uwagboe pledged to foster a supportive environment for the voices and aspirations of young Nigerians, ensuring their representation and active involvement in policy-making processes.

“This election stands as a testament to the determination of the Nigerian youth to actively participate and contribute to shaping the nation’s future,” he added.

The newly elected executives are expected to chart a course that resonates with the dreams and aspirations of the youth, embodying a brighter, inclusive future for Nigeria.