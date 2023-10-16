Community pharmacists, Simba boost pharmacies nationwide with solar power

By Chioma Obinna

To ensure access to 24-hour electricity supply to its members, the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Simba Power, for the provision of affordable and quality solutions in the field of power products to community pharmacies nationwide.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Lagos, the National Chairman, ACPN, Pharm. Wale Oladigbolu, said the end goal of the agreement was to ensure that community pharmacists continue to provide top-not services to the community that they serve, especially with regard to the storage of sensitive products, adding that it is important that community pharmacies are covered throughout the day with power supply.

“So we have signed this agreement with them to the extent that pharmacists can sign up for 1.5 KVA, 3 KVA and 5 KVA solar generators, such that with stable power supply, cold chains of sensitive products are not broken, which is important to us, and whenever routine immunization comes to community pharmacy, we also know that this is an essential key provision as its one of the key infrastructural demands for community pharmacists in Nigeria, he said.

He added, “Energy cost has gone up, and that’s one of the push factors for us to sign this agreement, also the price of petrol and diesel have gone up, secondly, if we must protect the environment, we have to look for alternative means of generating power that would not pollute the environment. Thirdly, one of the most important pushes was the fact that it will affect the profitability of our members positively. However, the last push factor was the fact that we want vaccination to take place in community pharmacies and to do that they must be able to provide adequate storage conditions for the vaccines.

On his part, the Power Business Head of the company, Mr Ravi Srivastava, noted that Simba Power is the leading name in Nigeria’s power solutions landscape, adding that the strategic partnership with the ACPN is rooted in a shared commitment to enhancing the well-being of Nigerians by providing pharmacists with reliable power solutions.

He said ACPN has a vast network of pharmacists working across Nigeria, while Simba has adequate experience in the field of selling and distributing power products like Inverters, Batteries, Solar Panels, Solar Inverters, and other ancillary products procured from world-renowned manufacturers, adding that the company established in 1988, is a leading conglomerate in Nigeria, operating in various sectors, including agriculture, alternative energy, and more.

He said the partnership was to power pharmacy retail stores across Nigeria, saying the relationship between power and medicines preservation is directly proportional, especially in the areas of vaccines and insulin.

“Nigerians can anticipate improved health services as a direct outcome of this partnership. By ensuring that pharmacies have access to reliable and uninterrupted power through our solar solutions, we are enhancing the ability of pharmacists to serve their communities effectively. This means citizens can expect consistent access to safe medicines and vaccines, which is paramount for better health services and outcomes across the country”, he said.

The Senior Manager, Simba Solar, and key account manager for the Healthcare Sector, Mr Ochai Adejoh, noted that the partnership is basically about Simba Power powering healthcare services in Nigeria through the ACPN, which is a vital organ of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), adding that Simba Group have cultivated a good reputation over the years as a leading company in more than one sector of the economy.

While lauding the partnership, the National Secretary, ACPN, Pharm. Omokhafe Ashore, noted that Community Pharmacists in Nigeria can benefit significantly from procuring solar power to run their operations, adding that it is a reliable and sustainable source of electricity, reducing their dependence on the often-unreliable national grid.

“This can lead to cost savings in the long run by lowering electricity bills and minimizing disruptions in power supply, ensuring medicines and essential medical equipment remain properly stored and operational. Additionally, embracing solar power aligns with environmental sustainability efforts and promotes a positive image of the Pharmacy as an eco-friendly establishment” She said.