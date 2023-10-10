Communal clash: We’re tired of 24-hour curfew — Warring Ifon community begs Adeleke

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The People of Ifon-Orolu community in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State have pleaded with the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke to relax the 24-hour curfew imposed on the community due to a communal clash that occurred last week.

Governor Adeleke had imposed a 24-hour curfew on both Ifon and Ilobu communities and deployed security operatives in the towns following a violent communal clash over a land dispute. The government also took over the disputed lands.

However, Ifon community in a statement issued by the Secretary, Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union Board Of Trustees, Jide Akinyooye on Tuesday, appealed to the governor to relax the said curfew, pledging the community’s commitment to lasting peace in the area.

It reads in part: “Following the recent crisis that occurred in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu and Okanla communities and subsequent to the prompt actions by the Osun State Government that warranted decision to impose 24 hours curfew in the affected areas of Osun State; we are constrained to appeal to His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke – Governor of Osun State to relax the curfew that has been ordered since Thursday, 5th October, 2023.

“We commiserate with all affected families and victims of the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu, Erin-Osun and Okanla Communities.

“Orolu Stakeholders are ready to cooperate as ever with the Osun State Government on the Peace-Pact that was signed by all concerned parties on Friday, 6th October, 2023.

“We have appealed to our people and hopeful that all initiatives by the administration of the current administration to restore peace in both Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas will lead to final resolution of the recurring issues.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to Orolu residents to continue to remain calm because there can only be meaningful development when there is peace.

“We are using this medium to appeal and solicit for the necessary assistance on behalf of all affected victims and families that have lost lives and properties. It is worth mentioning that a lot of people are now homeless, while some have lost all their source of livelihood during the unfortunate crisis. Therefore, we are requesting for good attention from Osun State Government, Orolu Local Government, political leaders and other well-meaning Nigerians to assist the affected victims in order to alleviate their sufferings”.