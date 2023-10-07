Communal clash: Stop killing your people – Ooni appeals to Ifon, Ilobu youths

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

ILE-IFE – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has charged youths in Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun state to stop the wanton killing and destruction of properties in the two communities.

Speaking with newsmen at his palace in Ile-Ife on Friday, the monarch expressed displeasure over the violent clash between the neighbouring towns which has led to loss of lives.

He charged the monarchs in the communities to prevail on their subjects to seize the ongoing hostility, saying they are from the same source, hence land dispute should not resort to killing and wanton destruction.

“Ifon and Ilobu people I am appealing to you in the name of God from the throne of Oduduwa, we are all the same, one race! Please let us stop the killings and destruction of property.

“The youths of these communities, I beg you with this throne, we came from this throne, so we are all the same, I use his throne to beg you, please don’t let it escalate further, be your brother’s keeper.

“Why are we killing ourselves and destroying each other’s property? Let us stop the killings”, he added