Colonialists caused Nigeria’s environmental woes – Lagos deputy gov Hamazat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has said colonial masters were the genesis of the colossal environmental challenges Nigeria is facing.

He said the colonial era was laden with the exploitation of natural resources at the detriment of Nigeria’s economic and environmental wellbeing.

Hamzat, who was the special guest of honour at the 68th annual conference of Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) in Lagos, made this known, adding that post-colonial industrialisation and globalisation compounded the issues.

The deputy governor was represented by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Art, Mrs. Oloruntoyin Atekoja.

He said, “The history of Nigeria is intertwined with the environment. We must understand history of the environment to make informed decisions challenges in the ecosystem.”

“It is important to note the environmental condition during pre-colonial era laid foundation for the challenges post-colonial Nigeria face.

“These include deforestation, soil erosion, pollution, and degradation of the ecosystem, which are issues that require sustained and combined efforts to address.

“The colonial era was characterised by exploitation of natural resources for their benefit. The environmental consequences were often overlooked or disregarded in favour of economic gains.

“After Independence, Nigeria experienced industrialisation and globalisation, and these aggravated environmental issues.

“Although there have been efforts by governments and non-governmental organisations to restore the ecosystem, there is need for multi-faceted approach in solving them, which include government intervention, community, participation.”