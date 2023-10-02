Colonial masters, major tribes not to blame for Nigeria’s challenges – Apostle Okoriko

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Cleric and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle John Okoriko has the colonial masters and major tribes in Nigeria are not to blame for the challenges bedeviling the country.

Apostle Okoriko, made the assertion while fielding questions from newsmen on Sunday shortly after his monthly interactive service in Uyo.

He explained that the colonial masters had good intention to foster unity among diverse ethnic groups in the country, but politicians hijacked the concept for their selfish interest.

” Nigerians should not to blame majority tribes or the colonial masters for the challenges in the country, but to focus on issues that promotes growth and development of the nation.

“Also I urge Nigerians to find God’s grace to enable them wriggle out of the present predicament. And Nigerian leaders have to be sincere in their leadership style in order to bring good things for the people”, Okoriko said.

Reacting to the theme of the Sunday service, ” God Blames Man , Man Blames Spirits over wickedness in the World. Who is Right?”, Apostle Okoriko explained that humanbeings are responsible for the wickedness in the world and that not any evil spirit.

Okoriko who is also the Author of the Book ” Every Satan Has a Human Face”, stressed: “God never created any evil or unclean spirits. Jesus says the words I am speaking to you are spirits and they are life.

” When man stops doing evil, wickedness will vanish from the face of the Earth. Humanbeings create wars and disaffection and ask God to take it away. How can God take away something He never created?”