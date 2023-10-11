Coke Studio announces Africa’s finest in ‘Real Wonder’ collision

Coke Studio has named another buzz as it announces an extraordinary collaboration between BNXN, Young Stunna and Nikita Kering in its Real Wonder Regional collision.

Described as the iconic platform known for bringing together musical talents from across the world, Coke Studio announced its return through the collaboration that is set to redefine Africa’s music landscape.

What makes “Traboski (Coke Studio)” truly exceptional is the dynamic synergy between three immensely talented superstars from different parts of the continent. Joining BNXN on this musical journey are Young Stunna, a renowned artist representing South Africa and Nikita Kering, the sensational singer-songwriter from Kenya.

Together they deliver a mesmerizing vocal performance that transcends borders and genres, promising to captivate listeners from the very first note.

To breathe life into this exceptional track, Coke Studio enlisted the expertise of two acclaimed producers, Christer Kobedi and Eashan Thakrar. With their creative input and technical finesse, they have added an extra layer of depth and polish to “Traboski (Coke Studio)”, elevating it to new artistic heights.

The Frontline Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala, in a statement said: “This year promises to be a pivotal moment in the world of African music, and I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead.”

At Coca-Cola, we have always believed in the power of music to connect people, inspire creativity, and transcend cultural boundaries. It’s in this spirit of unity and artistic exploration that we proudly support Coke Studio, a platform that has consistently showcased the diverse and extraordinary talents of Nigerian and other African artists.

Coca-Cola celebrates African talent and culture and we believe that moments like these have the power to inspire, uplift, and unite us all. We invite music enthusiasts and fans from every corner of the continent to join us on this musical journey and experience the real wonder of African creativity.

Traboski (Coke Studio) is a true masterpiece that showcases the musical prowess of BNXN, Young Stunna and Nikita Kering. With its infectious melodies, captivating lyrics, and expert production, this song is destined to leave a lasting impression on anyone who listens.