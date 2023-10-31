COAS warns Army Chief Clerks against leakage of official documents

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has warned Army Chief Clerks against leakage of official documents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagbaja gave the warning in a message to the opening of the 2023 Nigerian Army Chief Clerks Convention on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Represented by Chief of Staff, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Brig-Gen. Moses Gara, the COAS said military personnel must be circumspect and adhere to the armed forces policy on the use of social media.

“The emergence of the cyberspace as an operational domain and the impact of social media to our operations is one of such issues that require attention.

“There have been sustained efforts by subversive elements and dissident groups to cast aspersions against the NA, especially on the allegations of human rights violations using the social media.

“These among other situations, demand that we all must be circumspect, adaptable and responsive.

”I am particularly disturbed by the recurring leakage of our official documents in contravention of the Official Secrets Act. More worrisome, is the spate of violations of the Armed Forces Policy on the Use of Social Media by personnel.

“I implore you as custodians of official documents and sensitive information to resolve to ensure this is decisively addressed.

“I have directed that all clerks and personnel handling sensitive documents be routinely vetted by appropriate corps and departments of the NA.

”However, you have to contribute to this drive by ensuring you also monitor the clerks under you,” the COAS emphasised.

On the training, he said to was to improve their efficiency in the discharge of their duties.

“As custodians of documents in the NA, it is necessary that an avenue is created to promote improvement and efficiency in the discharge of your duties, thus the need for this convention,” he added.

Lagbaja added that the convention was designed to improve the productivity and capacity of the Chief Clerks, especially in terms of clerical duties, document security and office management.

“Accordingly, relevant pictures related to the duties and responsibilities of Chief Clerks have been drawn up for discussion during this event.

“In line with my command philosophy which is `to transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-Trained, Equipped and highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment’.

“The NA as a whole must continue to undergo realistic training and be capable of accomplishing all its statutory tasks.

“To do this, we must reinvigorate capabilities that have declined, enhance the capacity of our personnel and develop new capabilities for all to increase efficiency,” he added.

According to him, the aim is to have a robust, resourceful and knowledgeable chief clerk who will contribute effectively in the attainment of a commander’s mission.

Lagbaja told the clerks that the convention would expose them to new and innovative techniques of data management, clerical duties, organisation and office management.

“Be rest assured that all suggestions, contributions and comments you make would be duly noted and those worthy of implementation will get expeditious attention,” the COAS said.

NAN reports that the weeklong convention has the theme `Enhancing Efficiency of NA Chief Clerks for Effective Contributions to the Achievement of NA Constitutional Responsibility within A Joint Environment’.

No fewer than 450 chief clerks drawn from army formations and units across the country are participating in the training