Coalition warns Assembly against flouting court order, impeaching Ondo Dep. Gov

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Omeiza Ajayi

A coalition of civic groups under the aegis of African Civil Society Forum AFRICSOF has cautioned the Ondo state House of Assembly against proceeding with its plot to impeach the state’s deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa in violation of a subsisting court order.

At a news conference Tuesday in Abuja, Chairman, Governing Board of AFRICSOF, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu recalled that on September 26, 2023, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had granted an injunction restraining the Ondo state House of Assembly, the state Chief Judge and the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from taking steps that would lead to the impeachment of the Deputy Governor.



“The court made the order to last till the hearing of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction, which is still pending before the court.



“In consequence, parties would have to await the determination of the court as the orders made remain in force. All these should be taken into considerations and serve as a caution to guide the decision of the Assembly.



“We strongly oppose the use of legislative chambers as platforms for political witch-hunt or targeted vendetta or war. We urge all stakeholders involved to ensure that justice is pursued, and constitutional principles are adhered to, rather than allowing personal conflicts and ambitions to overshadow the pursuit of the common good.



“It is disheartening to witness the ongoing rift within the corridors of power in Ondo State, particularly between the State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, State House of Assembly versus the Deputy Governor. Such discord should not divert attention from the vital issues of good governance and the well-being of the state’s citizens.



“The neglect of governance resulting from this political crisis has had a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Ondo State. We condemn this negligence as needless and avoidable, and we call for an immediate refocus on matters that directly affect the state’s fortunes and the welfare of its people.

“Let it be clear – that AFRICSOF and the people of Ondo State will not give their approval to actions driven by sinister motives aimed at settling personal political scores and undermining the state and its people.

“We caution against retooling the Ondo State House of Assembly as a mere enforcement arm of executive whims. Any such actions will face steadfast resistance from the people.

“We express our deep concern over the steps taking by the lawmakers to impeach the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“We firmly believe that impeachment proceedings must be conducted in stringent accordance with the law and clear constitutional provisions that govern the country, Nigeria.

“In as much as we agree that the Ondo State House of Assembly is meant to make laws for the state, they should also be mindful of the fact that there is an ongoing Court injunction and the nine-man reconciliation committee under the leadership of HE. Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari, a former governor of Katsina State set-up by the All-Progressive Congress APC at National level”.