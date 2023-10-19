Coalition congratulates Tompolo, hails FG on Tantita’s pipelines protection contract renewal, urges inclusiveness

A group, the Coalition of Urhobo Ex-Militant Leaders led by a notable Phase 2 ex-agitator, ‘General’ Joseph Figbele, has congratulated Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo on the renewal of the pipelines security surveillance contract awarded him by the Federal Government.

The Coalition made this known in a release made available to Journalists in Udu, Delta State on Thursday where it noted that Tantita Security Services Nig LTD, TSSNL owned and managed by a former warlord, Tomopolo has achieved a huge success in the execution of the contract so much that the FG and Nigerians of goodwill are appreciative of the efforts of his security firm to stamp out oil theft in the country’s territorial waters.

The Coalition in its statement co-signed by Figbele who is the national chairman and the secretary of the organisation, Comrd Abraham Ekokotu also commended President Bola Tinubu on his wisdom in approving the renewal of the pipelines contract and also awarded some sections to other interests.

According to the duo, TSSNL has proven to be deserving of the contract adding that it has taken the productive capacity of the nation’s oil production to a new height that was not envisaged owing to the activities of oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

The oil industry, the Coalition noted is in a new era where vandalism, theft and adulteration of Petroleum products is no more attractive to criminals who currently sees that illicit venture as suicidal and seen more as a criminal enterprise in a departure from recent past when oil theft was a thing of pride owing to what it described as the efficiency of TSSNL personnel at securing “Our national wealth.”

Also commendable according to Figbele’s group is the wisdom of the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL

Mele Kyari, who took what the group sees as a weird initiative to promote national interest and secure the wealth of the nation. The group said that prosperity shall be kind to Kyari’s team for the patriotism displayed so far.

The coalition, however, called on the FG to consider awarding the Urhobo axis of the pipelines security to its group, saying, “we all have been in the forefront of peace and security of the region. One of our pseudo groups, Anti Oil Theft Enlightement Initiative, AOTEI has been on the driver’s seat of sanity in the oil industry and this underscores our resolve to strengthen the fight against oil theft and increase the production quota of the nation in the international oil market.”

“Awarding us Urhobo oil facility to protect will add value to this administration because every Urhobo son and daughter will be carried along in meaningful engagement and empowerment. Our Coalition conveys the interest of all and sundry, and not a single person should lay claims to representing Urhobo nation.

“Ours is to be on the ground and not in Abuja parading frivolities but unleash our men on the oil thieves to ensure the lockdown the loopholes in the network of criminal elements who relish illicit trade in oil theft.

“As a phase 2 ex-militant leader, no other urhobo man comes before us in the protection of the interest of Urhobo Youths and ex-militants. We will ensure that, if awarded the Urhobo section of the surveillance contract, we shall do everything possible to work with TSSNL to continue its good work. Our priority is not on how many cars are in our fleet but to ensure that the right persons are carried along to boost the work of the major contractor – TSSNL. We are a Coalition of ex-militants with integrity and good conscience who is aptly available to represent their people and not just one man laying bogus claims to this effect for the purpose of acquiring properties for himself and immediate family. We shall not engage in blackmail against any leader or group of persons to drive home our demand for the contract of securing our national assets.” The former warrior stated, adding that the Coalition is not oblivious of a ‘gang leader’ who parades himself as the leader of Urhobo ex-militants.

He called on GMD Kyari to ensure the right group is considered in the security award of the pipeline security contract. “Anyone can parade himself as anything, but the authority should know the right persons to trust in the award of such sensitive contract that bothers on the wealth of the nation.”

“Our Coalition frowns at the shenanigans of one man against the entire Urhobo nation for the purpose of ambushing the security contract. This Coalition prides itself above the blackmail of any individual, including those in authority, to achieve our aim. We are peopled by men, women of honour and integrity and this we shall not trade off on the platter of naira and kobo to sustain our patriotism, integrity and honour at all times but we demand consideration for the contract to be awarded the leaders of our Coalition on behalf of the growing population of Urhobo Youths and persons.” The statement said.

The Coalition called on the people of Niger Delta region including ex-militants to rise and support the current administration to achieve its lofty goals of birthing a new Nigeria where every segment of the country is considered devoid of nepotism, tribalism and corruption. “An equitable Nigeria is seemingly what this administration is driving at on the plank of which we request the President Tinubu-led team to award us this contract to add our quota to national growth and development.”