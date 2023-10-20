CNPP Urges Akpabio to declare Ifeanyi Ubah’s seat vacant 

Gives EFCC 14-days To Reopen Corruption Cases Against Ubah, Capital Oil

Conference Of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has reacted to the reported defection of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in what it described as “a most likely plea-bargain with the APC amid his many unresolved corruption allegations.”

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, James Ezema, the CNPP vowed to rally allied civil society organisations in the country after 14 days to compel the President of the Senate to give effect to the provisions of section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) by seat of the Senator representing the people of Anambra South Senatorial District vacant.

The CNPP also vowed to take all possible steps to get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit many unresolved corruption allegations against the Capital Oil Boss at the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum, saying that “APC’s ideology of forgiving the sins of defectors into the party is detrimental to the deepening of democracy and a hindrance to the rule of law in Nigeria.”

According to the CNPP, “it is not surprising that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s defection and the withdrawal of the Federal High Court case of alleged N135bn indebtedness brought against him and his company, Capital Oil and Gas limited, by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) happened almost within 48 hours.

“The charge was struck out by Justice Nicholas Oweibo following an oral application by counsel for AMCON, Oluwaseun Onabowu, seeking the withdrawal of the suit.

“Therefore, Nigerians have every reason to believe that the APC government cleared Senator Ubah and Capital Oil to pave way for his immediate defection to the ruling party.

“It was obvious, even to the blind, that Ifeanyi Ubah’s claim of being impressed by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda was a false reason.

“Senator Ubah had also claimed that the APC’s commitment to good governance, economic development and social progress were part of the reasons for his defection whereas the provisions of section 68 of the constitution are very clear on cross-carpeting by elected National Assembly members.

“Every informed observer can quickly deduce that it was a type of “defect and have your sins forgiven arrangement”, in attempt to rob the people of Anambra South Senatorial District who voted YPP of their constitutional rights to choose a political party to vote into any position”, the CNPP said.

Vowing to rally allied civil society organisations after 14 days to compel the EFCC to reopen cases against the Senator, despite whatever perceived defection arrangements between Senator Ubah and APC’s hierarchy, the CNPP said “no stone will be left unturned until the N43 billion subsidy fraud by the EFCC is reopened.

“It is shocking that despite getting the nod of the Court of Appeal to continue its investigation and possibly prosecute Capital Oil and Gas Limited and its Managing Director, now Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, for their alleged complicity in the N43.29bn fraud perpetrated through the petroleum subsidy scheme, the EFCC went into coma over the matter since May 12, 2017.

“Recall that in the unanimous judgment of a three-man bench of the Court of Appeal headed by Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson the EFCC was cleared to probe and bring the Senator to a trial court.

“The lead judgment was prepared by Justice Emmanuel Agim, and was consented to by Justice Akomolafe-Wilson and Justice Tani Yusufu.

“This is just one among other allegations of corruption against Senator Ifeanyi Ubah or his company.

“We then call on the EFCC to immediately explain to Nigerians why it is yet to charge Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his company to court since 2017, leaving Nigerians to continue to suffer while persons accused of looting public funds continue to remain in office rather than prison”, the said.