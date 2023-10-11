Clash: We’re tired of curfew, Ifon community begs Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

THE Ifon-Orolu Community, in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, yesterday, begged Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the 24-hour curfew imposed on the community, due to the communal clash that occurred last week.

Governor Adeleke had imposed a 24-hour curfew on both Ifon and Ilobu communities and deployed security operatives in the towns, following a violent communal clash over a land dispute.

The government also took over the disputed lands, to restore peace in the areas.

However, the Ifon community, in a statement by the Secretary of the Board Of Trustees, Ifon-Orolu Progressives Union, Jide Akinyooye, begged the governor to relax the said curfew, pledging the community’s commitment to lasting peace in the area.

Akinyooye said: “Following the recent crisis that occurred in Ifon-Orolu, Ilobu and Okanla communities and after the prompt actions by the Osun State Government that warranted the decision to impose 24-hour curfew on the affected communities in Osun State; we are constrained to appeal to Governor Ademola Adeleke to relax the curfew that has been ordered since October 5, 2023.

“We commiserate with all affected families and victims of the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu, Erin-Osun and Okanla Communities. “Orolu Stakeholders are ready to cooperate as ever with the Osun State Government on the peace pact that was signed by all concerned parties on October 6, 2023.”