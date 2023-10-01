CJN to swear in 23 new FHC judges on Wednesday

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, swear-in 23 newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court.

The Director of Press & Information at the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, who made the disclosure in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday, said the ceremony would be held at the main courtroom of the apex court.

Among those to be administered oath as judges of the high court, includes the son of the CJN, Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr, representing Oyo state.

According to the statement, the new judges, are: “Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State; Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State; Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State; Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State; Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State; and Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State, respectively.

“Others are Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State; Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State; Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State; Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State; Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State; Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State; Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi from Kwara State; Hauwa Buhari from Federal Capital Territory; and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State.

“The rest are Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State; Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State; Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State; Onah Chigozie Sergius from Enugu State; Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayelsa State; Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State; Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State; and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebonyi State.”

Meanwhile, the apex court will on October 10, hold a valedictory court session in honour of its late jurist, Justice Chima Centus Nweze.

Whereas the CJN is expected to preside over the valedictory court session, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, as well as President of the Nigerian Bar Association, are billed to take turns to pay tribute to the deceased judicial officer.

It will be recalled that Justice Nweze, aged 64, died in Abuja on July 29, after a brief illness.

Justice Nweze, an indigene of Obollo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was elevated to the Supreme Court bench on October 29, 2014.