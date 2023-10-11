CJN, AGF, others bid farewell to late Justice Nweze

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, yesterday, held a special valedictory court session in honour of its late jurist, Justice Chima Centus Nweze.

Justice Nweze, aged 64, died in Abuja on July 29, after a brief illness.

While eulogising the late jurist, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, described him as “one of those cerebrally mobile judicial officers in our contemporary history.”

He said the late Enugu-born judicial officer exuded an enviable degree of intellectual eminence and legal finesse that encompassed all spheres of philosophy and methodical reasoning.

“My Lord Nweze was a very unique and nationalistic personality with a radical posture of justice and rule of law.

“Even though he looked simple and unassuming, His Lordship was very strict and consciously principled in disposition. He was always very warm and engaging, which underscored the litany of friends and admirers that were always milling around him.

“Like all great men, my Lord was a man of paradox; simple without being simplistic in disposition; elitist and dignified in carriage, yet he related exceptionally well with everyone around him, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden in the society.

“His entire life was completely devoid of duplicity, undue arrogance and elitism; as some people often manifest once fortune smiles on them and they are elevated to positions of influence and affluence.”