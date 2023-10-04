Church building collapses in Benue, kills pastor, injures 4 others

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The collapsed building of the Mission Ward branch of Dunamis Church, in the North Bank area of Makudi town, has claimed the life of a Pastor and left four others with serious injuries.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that the incident occurred around 1am, yesterday, while the deceased and the four others gathered for a prayer session.

He said: “It was while the prayer session was going on yesterday that the newly constructed building suddenly collapsed killing one of the Pastors.

“We learnt that on the whole there were five persons inside the building when it suddenly came crashing down.

“Though the cause of the collapse is yet to be determined but many are alleging building defect but no one can tell for now.”

Confirming the development, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Batholomew Onyeka, said one person was confirmed dead while four others sustain

ed injuries.

The Church had promised to issue a statement on the development but at the time of this report the statement was still being awaited.