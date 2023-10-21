Choplife gaming joins sponsors for first-ever Trace awards in Kigali

By Ayo Onikoyi

Choplife Gaming, a prominent franchisee company, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Trace Awards in Kigali. Through sponsoring the Best Producer category, Choplife Gaming aims to emphasize the vital role that producers play in shaping the sound and success of music.

In its maiden edition, the Trace Awards will showcase the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music across genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba. This prestigious event aims to celebrate African music’s achievements and showcase Kigali’s vibrant cultural scene.

Targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture, the Trace Awards will broadcast live on 21 October 2023 on Trace TV channels, radio and digital channels, as well as on global streaming platforms, national terrestrial TV, and satellite channels.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Trace Awards & Festival in Kigali and shining a spotlight on the talented producers who contribute to the music industry,” said Yasmin Baba, Head of Legal & Partnerships “As a company passionate about creativity and innovation, we recognize the importance of supporting artists and celebrating their achievements.”

Choplife Gaming’s partnership with the Trace Awards demonstrates the company’s investment in African entertainment, including music, art, and sports. This commitment is evident through their previous investments in Rayon Sports and the establishment of a boxing gym in Accra. Their venture into music further exemplifies their dedication to promoting African intellectual property. They have more initiatives planned for the upcoming year, which they will announce soon.