Chocolate City Music celebrated

In a bid to applaud significant players in the current success story of Afrobeats, Vybz 94.5FM’s “Vybz Of Afrobeats”, paid a courtesy visit to Chocolate City Music on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 to commend the record label for its global contribution to Afrobeats and for the super talented artistes like Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Candy Bleakz, Noon Dave, Major AJ and Tariq, they have churned out.

In the meeting with Chocolate City Music CEO, Abuchi Ugwu, Vybz FM’s Business Consultant, Sesan Adeniji, said “Our commitment to promoting Afrobeats, applauding and partnering all the major players in the industry is one hundred percent. We are also using the “Vybz Of Afrobeats” Initiative to reiterate the unwavering support of the platform, the Vybz of Lagos, to help talents through airplay, interviews, and the station’s party activations to reach legions of audience.”

“We will partner with the record label and artistes during their headline shows and project releases like the forthcoming Blaqbonez’s “Emeka Must Shine” album. We have a club party activation, “Vybz All Night”. We will organize a special edition for Chocolate City Music Artistes.” he stated.

On his part, Abuchi Ugwu while appreciating the gesture, reiterated the record label’s support to the cause.