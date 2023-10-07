Chima Atu’s 100 Days in Office: Promising start for Nigeria’s newest Representative

By Dr. Ifeanyi Ebenezer Onyike

My intention was not to focus on one man, but to appraise the activities of the newly elected National Assembly members from Enugu State, in their first 100 days in the 10th Assembly. However, I got overwhelmed by the long list of activities engaged in by one of them, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu, member representing Enugu South/Enugu North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.



No need for comparison here, but, the achievements of this dynamic member of the House of Representatives serves as a wakeup call for his contemporaries, because, political office is a call to serve and not a reward or retirement benefit as many are inclined to believe. On the other hand, that others are also not up to speed is not a sign of weakness or failure yet. Everyone operates in his time and season. At least, some reports indicate that Hon. Stainless C. Nwodo from Nsukka zone, and Hon. Prof. Paul Sunday Nnamchi from same zone as Hon. Atu are making visible efforts.



Since assuming office on the 13th of June, Hon Chimaobi Atu has made significant strides in various key areas, promising a brighter future for the constituents and the nation as a whole.

Obviously, this significant milestone marks the beginning of a journey towards progress, development, and positive change for the people of Enugu South/Enugu North Federal Constituency.



This dedicated real estate player campaigned tirelessly to earn the trust and votes of his constituents under the umbrella of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 elections. That he not only won at the polls against a seasoned politician and a three term member of the House of Representatives, but also, went ahead to win at the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court is a testament of his incontrovertible victory and the goodwill he enjoys among his people.



While his contemporaries are still battling to regain their mandate, Hon. Atu has already settled down and is now concentrating on delivering the dividends of democracy that he promised his people. He knew that having a strong legal team was part of the electoral process in Nigeria. He came prepared.



One of Mr. Atu’s standout achievements during these initial days in office has been the relentless pursuit of legislative excellence. With several motions moved and 13 bills proposed in three months, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues facing Nigeria and shown a commitment to addressing them head-on. These bills cover a wide range of topics, including healthcare reform, education enhancement, and economic development. Few of them include: a bill to establish Federal Medical Center in Enugu; bill to establish Federal School of Nursing and Midwifery, Enugu South; a bill to establish Federal School of Skills Acquisition and Empowerment; a bill to establish Federal Football Academy, Enugu; a bill to establish Nigerian Military Academy Enugu South/ Enugu West; a bill to establish Erosion Prevention and Control Commission, Enugu; Nigerian Coal Development Commission, Enugu North, and bill to establish Health Equipment Guarantee Funds.



Others include, a bill to amend National Directorate of Employment Act; a bill to amend the National Emergency Management Agency Act; a bill to amend the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission Act; a bill to amend the Minerals and Mining Act, and a bill to amend The Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act.



Hon. Atu’s ability to collaborate across party lines has been a refreshing change in a political landscape often marred by partisan bickering. Despite being an opposition figure and significantly new in the green chamber, he was appointed Chairman, Parliamentary Friendship Group between Nigeria and Republic of Greece; Member, House Committee on Appropriation; Member Adhoc Committee on Legislative Agenda and Member, Adhoc Committee on National Housing Funds, among others.



The fight against crime and criminality has been a central theme of Atu’s tenure so far. He has been vocal in pushing for measures to ensure that crime is reduced and criminals chased out of Enugu South and North Federal Constituency. To this end, he recently moved a motion of urgent national importance on rural security, urging the Green Chamber to look into the killings in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA.



Enugu State has been in the limelight of recent for the upsurge in criminal activities since the election. Although, some attribute this to politicians who allegedly armed the youths during elections and failed to recover such arms thereafter, others, attribute it to the unknown gunmen and the Fulani herdsmen terrorists who are suspected to be behind the recent kidnapping and criminal activities in some locations in Enugu State. Hon. Atu isn’t trading blames or making excuses, he is fixing the problem. As someone who strongly believes that criminals mostly operate under the shade of darkness, he has embarked on the installation of street lights in Coal Camp, Maryland Estate, Ugwuaji, Amechi and other locations within his Constituency.



Infrastructure development has also been a cornerstone of his agenda. Evidently, his promise of ensuring that the constituents enjoy a higher quality of life through improved infrastructure is already being fulfilled. At the moment, some rural roads in Enugu South and North are being graded. As proof of the readiness to serve, he moved a motion on dangers of the Gully Erosion in Ugwuonyeama, New Market – 9th Mile Road. Thus, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu was the first among 285 opposition lawmakers in the 10th House of Representatives to move a motion on the first day of sitting.



Youth empowerment has not been overlooked too. He initiated and sponsored the just concluded Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu Under-15 tournament in Enugu. The idea, according to him, “was to harvest young talents and encourage young people to stay away from crime and hard drugs”.



For me, these achievements within this short period is remarkable. Judging by the current giant strides, it’s clear that his impact will be felt for years to come. In the face of the current polito-economic challenges bedeviling Igboland, the Southeast needs a young, vocal, selfless, and development conscious leader that can shoulder the collective aspirations of the region.



Is Hon. Atu going to be the lone voice crying in the wilderness for the wellbeing of Ndigbo and Alaigbo in Abuja? I don’t know! Nevertheless, his actions have already begun to shape the legislative landscape in ways that will benefit the region for generations to come.



Lastly, Hon. Chimaobi Atu is off to a promising start, and the constituents can look forward to a brighter future under his leadership. However, many of the people that failed in the past had good plans too. For this reason, as he continued his tenure in office, we advise him to remain steadfast in his pursuit of justice, equity, and prosperity for our nation.



Understandably, the challenges we face are substantial, and one of them is that people go into politics for different reasons. Those that got involved in politics for the sake of quality representation must remain focused and not be distracted by those driven by selfish ambitions. Ours is to constantly remind him of the need for periodic evaluation, because, after 100 days, people will want to see what he is able to accomplish in one year. He has set the pace and a record only him must beat.



Dr. Onyike is Senior Lecturer and the Director of HND-BSC Conversion Programmes, Dominican University, Ibadan. [email protected]