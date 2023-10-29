Chidi Obetta: A beacon of People-Oriented Leadership in Igbo-Eze South/Nsukka Federal Constituency 

By Alumona Ukwueze

In the words of Nelson Mandela, “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” These words resonate deeply with the political journey of Hon. Mark Chidi Obetta, the dedicated representative of the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Hon. Obetta, a seasoned banker and successful entrepreneur, ventured into the complex realm of politics with a singular goal in mind: to uplift the lives of the underprivileged and contribute to the common good of society. He is a man who is driven by a sense of responsibility and compassion, always striving to provide opportunities for youths and make meaningful contributions to society’s transformation, all in the pursuit of an improved standard of living.

When asked about his motivation in joining politics, Hon. Obetta responded, “I don’t always feel comfortable each time I see people who are in need. I am always concerned about providing opportunities for my fellow youths, and, making contributions to the transformation of the society to create a better future that will guarantee improved living standards. And because I know that Government platforms offer the most veritable opportunities to touch the lives of a greater majority of the people, and, for bringing about a faster transformation of the society, I decided to get involved in partisan politics to enable me to realize my passion to touch lives and contribute to the development of the society.”

This profound sense of selflessness and purpose did not go unnoticed. Hon. Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, recognized the potential in Hon. Obetta and, despite his newcomer status in the National Assembly, appointed him as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget and Research. This move highlighted the trust placed in Hon. Obetta’s abilities and the potential he held to drive change.

In just four months since entering the National Assembly, Hon. Obetta has demonstrated that he is not a mere rubber-stamp lawmaker. He has introduced four significant bills and motions that have garnered the attention of the Federal Government, shedding light on the pressing needs of his constituents.

One of his motions brought the “Urgent Need for Federal Government’s intervention in the Flooding Menace resulting in Gully Erosion in Alor-Uno Community” to the forefront. As a result, officials from the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria (NEMA) have visited Alor-Uno Community to assess the flooding and erosion issues, paving the way for possible solutions.

Hon. Obetta has continued to engage with the Ecological Fund Office, seeking their assistance in addressing the recurring flooding challenge that has plagued his constituents during every rainy season. His dedication to the welfare of his people is unmistakable.

Among his other notable motions is the “Need for Federal Government to fund the rehabilitation of the Otupko, Obollo-Afor, 9th Mile Road.” Additionally, he has introduced a bill to establish the Federal Medical Centre in Obukpa, Nsukka, which has already passed its first reading. Another motion he championed was the “Urgent Need for Federal Government to fund the Construction of the deplorable Ogrute-Umuida-Unadu-Akpanya Odolu Road” in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

However, it is Hon. Obetta’s exceptional leadership within his constituency that has truly earned him acclaim in recent times. During his inaugural Town Hall Meeting on October 21, 2023, at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, University of Nigeria Nsukka, he left his constituents and other stakeholders in Enugu State awestruck.

Remarkably, in just four months in office, Hon. Obetta has hit the ground running, identifying a total of 90 constituency projects distributed across the 36 political wards within his jurisdiction. These projects encompass a wide range of essential initiatives, such as borehole installations, streetlight installations, access road construction, classroom block construction, civic centre development, as well as empowerment programmes targeting both youth and women.

In a bid to ensure effective communication and problem-solving, Hon. Obetta appointed 36 Special Assistants, each responsible for a political ward. This initiative aims to facilitate closer engagement with his constituents, enabling him to promptly address matters requiring urgent attention. These 36 Assistants would receive N500,000 from Hon. Obetta to strengthen their businesses.

Furthermore, to enhance his accessibility to the people he represents, Hon. Obetta established two constituency offices, strategically located in Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu State.

It is evident that Hon. Mark Chidi Obetta has set a remarkable standard for quality representation. His impactful tenure in the National Assembly reflects a commitment to bringing positive change to his constituents and a strong sense of duty to better the lives of the marginalized. With his proactive approach and unwavering dedication, Hon. Obetta is indeed raising the bar in the realm of quality representation, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

Uncommon Verdicts for Hon. Obetta

Hon. Chidi Obetta, has emerged as a leader who has captured the admiration and support of critical stakeholders across various sectors. His unique approach to governance and commitment to serving his constituents has drawn praise from church leaders, labour representatives, and the academic community, signaling a promising shift in the political landscape in his constituency.

In a region where political leadership is often associated with election-driven promises and a lack of transparency, Hon. Chidi Obetta has broken the mold. His leadership style, as noted by Comrades Fabian Nwigbo and Bennett Asogwa, the Enugu State chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) respectively, is undeniably people-oriented. They commend him for being more than just a seasonal politician who seeks the electorate’s favour only during election campaigns. Instead, Hon. Obetta has offered a template that outlines his vision and key projects, a significant departure from the secretive political practices of the past.

Speaking at a town hall meeting, Comrade Asogwa emphasized the importance of this shift in governance. “In the past, you wouldn’t even know what a politician is up to, but today in this town hall meeting, he presented his template and identified projects he wants to embark on. This is a new development in our governance process, and we want his colleagues to emulate him.” The endorsement from these labour leaders reflects the hunger for transparency and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the people, which Hon. Chidi Obetta symbolizes.

The academic community, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has also recognized the significance of Hon. Obetta’s approach. Prof. Igwe, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Uche Okpoko, praised Hon. Obetta for identifying the challenges in his constituency and encouraged the constituents to support him in his endeavours. The bottom-top approach to governance championed by Hon. Obetta was described as an ideal model, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing the needs and concerns of the grassroots population.

The support and commendation extended to Hon. Chidi Obetta are not confined to the political realm. The church, a vital institution within the community, has also recognized the significance of his leadership. Rev. Matthew Ezea, representing the Bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, expressed the church’s interest in good governance. He stressed that representation without consultation holds little value and encouraged the realization of the 91 projects outlined by Hon. Obetta. This alignment of the church with the political leadership’s vision underscores the moral and ethical aspects of his leadership style.

In summary, Hon. Chidi Obetta has emerged as a beacon of hope and change in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency. His people-oriented leadership style, transparency in governance, and commitment to addressing the needs of his constituents have won him the admiration and support of key stakeholders, including labour leaders, academics, and the church. His approach, marked by a clear vision and a dedication to serving the people, serves as a positive example for his peers in the political arena. As Enugu State continues to progress, the leadership of Hon. Chidi Obetta provides a promising model for a brighter and more transparent future for lawmakers from the state.