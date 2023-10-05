Chemical, Non-Metallic manufacturers say sector is bleeding

By Juliet Umeh

Chemical and non-metallic products manufacturers have raised alarm over declining level of activities in the sector, appealing for federal government support to survive.

Speaking at the 44th Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the association of employers under the umbrella of Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employer’s Federation, CANMPEF, yesterday in Lagos, the manufacturers hinted that the indication that the sector is dying is shown in the decline of its contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, in 2022 which was 2.4 percent and the least among all other sectors.

It also noted that the figure was even a sharp decline from 3.3 percent it recorded in 2021.

Speaking on the future of the industrial sector, President of CANMPEF, Dakuma Edwin, said:

“Government should devote attention to the sector without prejudice to pre-or post election programmes.”

He noted that a turnaround of the economy will require increased investment in infrastructure including roads, ports, railways, energy, healthcare and education which will enhance productivity, attract investment and stimulate economic growth.