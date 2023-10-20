Chelsea vs Arsenal, Sevilla vs Real Madrid, other big matches to watch this weekend

By Enitan Abdultawab

League football resumes officially after the second international break fixtures where European nations played their last qualifying matches ahead of EURO 2024 and South-American nations took a step towards the 2026 World Cup. Now, league clubs will continue their quest towards earning a top spot in their respective leagues.

Here are six fixtures to watch out for this weekend

Manchester City vs Brighton – Saturday, 21 October

For the first time since December 2018, Manchester City lost two consecutive league matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal. It’s a rare occasion for the last season’s Champions League winner and they equally have a huge mountain to climb yet again this weekend. They play a fierce Brighton side who have been hurt too in the past weeks, having not won their past four games. De Zerbi’s men will be looking forward to redeeming their image with quick and transitional attacking football, a style similar to what Pep Guardiola is known for.

Chelsea vs Arsenal – Saturday, 21 October

A redeemed Chelsea side will be hosting an Arsenal side which topped headlines two weeks ago after securing a league victory against Manchester City since 2017. It will be a entertaining clash as Chelsea will look to consolidate their resurgence after a lot of scars this season. Arsenal will prove a great test for Mauricio Pochettino’s men and a victory or loss might be detrimental to the Blues as they have a string of tough matches ahead of them.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid – Saturday, 21 October

After Sevilla’s 2 – 2 draw versus Rayo Vallecano two weeks ago, head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar was sacked as the head coach and Diego Alonso replaced him. Just like last season, they have started poorly this season and currently sit 14th. The new coach has a huge task ahead of him as they host a brilliant Real Madrid side which will, no doubt, suffer the host like they are known for. As usually the tradition most times, Sevilla will be injecting a new approach to their style and it thus remains to be seen how it will work out.

Aston Villa vs West Ham – Sunday, 22 October

Unai Emery and David Moyes sides are two of the most fearsome teams in the Premier league at the moment and it will be interesting how both teams play this weekend. Aston Villa are getting stronger every matchday and are gelling well with their summer signings. West Ham were once a league table but will try to push harder after falling off. Both teams haven’t lost on their past three matches and clinched a draw two weeks ago against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle respectively.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao – Sunday, 22 October

An injury-laden Barcelona will host fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in what will be a make or break fixture for Xavi Hernandez’s men. It is that time of the season when they have a point to prove. It’s been very hard for Barcelona in the past few weeks as they have always suffered to clinch a win or draw. Against Ernesto Valverde’s side, they will be tested physically and mentally and it might set a precedence for their next games against Shahktar Donetsk and Real Madrid. Athletic Bilbao are having a good time too having won three and drawn one in their last five matches.

AC Milan vs Juventus – Sunday, 22 October

AC Milan haven’t lost their last five matches and they comfortably sit first on the league table with 21 points. They Will expect a fierce competition from Juventus who are on a campaign to rejuvenate themselves after two seasons of controversies and woes. They sit third on the standing with four wins from the last match matches and are clearly looking like the Old Ladies they are known for.