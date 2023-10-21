Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview, team news, head-to-head

Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in the first of two London derbies in the EPL this season. In recent times, the Gunners have been the better side, winning the last five games in all competitions.

Just before the international break, the Blues seemed to have rediscovered their form following a poor start to their season. The Gunners, on the other hand, continued from where they left off last season, and alongside North London rivals Tottenham, they remain the only unbeaten teams in the league this season.

Arsenal will go into the game as the better side, following their 1-0 victory over Manchester City in their last game.

Team News

Chelsea’s season have been blighted with injuries, with seven first-team players out injured. The Blues will be without Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chillwell, Nkuku, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia.

Reece James, Benoit Badiashille, Nicolas Jackson, and Axel Disasi could be available for the game. Malo Gusto will return to the team after serving a 3-game suspension.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Leandro Trossard could be available for the match. Only Jurrien Timber remains a long-term absentee for the side.

Head-to-head

Chelsea wins 66

Arsenal wins 82

Draw 59

Chelsea possible starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling

Arsenal possible starting XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli